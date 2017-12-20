Looking for a job? 400,000 posts are vacant in central govt departments

Over four lakh posts are vacant in various central government departments, the was informed today.



"As per the annual report on pay and allowances of central government civilian employees, the number of vacant posts in position in various ministries/departments is 4,12,752 out of total sanctioned strength of 36,33,935 as on March 1, 2016," Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.



In response to another query, Singh said there was no proposal under consideration of the government to give reservation to women in the posts/services in central government.