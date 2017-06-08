Looking for info on BHIM app? This website has everything you need to know

For people curious to know how to avail of benefits of the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app
as they make digital transactions
via Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the National
Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched a dedicated website -- www.bhimupi.org.in
– that summarises the process and provides customers relevant information about the BHIM app
and its use.
The BHIM app
offers many features that encourage users to switch from cash-based transactions to digital transactions.
For new users who want to avail of the benefits of the BHIM
app, the bhimupi.org.in web portal provides information in the form of videos and infographics -- right from the app
download to linking of bank account and initiating digital transactions.
These make understanding the process fairly simple and self-explanatory.
The web portal also includes a list of supported banks, partners and frequently asked questions (FAQs) which makes it easy for the user to get all the relevant information related to BHIM app
under one single portal.
Considering that users presume digital transactions
are internet-based ones, the web portal also provides information on how to make digital transactions
without internet
or smartphone. The web portal explains *99# services and how it could be used to make small transactions such as paying grocery bills by using *99# Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code.
The BHIM app
facilitates banking transaction based on UPI
services and, therefore, eliminates all the hassles that were involved in digital transactions
using native bank apps. The app
does not require much information as the app
utilises UPI-based model that facilitates transaction without additional information such as account holder name, branch name, bank IFSC code etc.
