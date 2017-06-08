TRENDING ON BS
Looking for info on BHIM app? This website has everything you need to know

NPCI has launched dedicated website for BHIM app to explain all aspects of digital transactions

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

bhimupi.org.in
Photo: bhimupi.org.in

For people curious to know how to avail of benefits of the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app as they make digital transactions via Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has launched a dedicated website -- www.bhimupi.org.in – that summarises the process and provides customers relevant information about the BHIM app and its use.

The BHIM app offers many features that encourage users to switch from cash-based transactions to digital transactions. For new users who want to avail of the benefits of the BHIM app, the bhimupi.org.in web portal provides information in the form of videos and infographics -- right from the app download to linking of bank account and initiating digital transactions. These make understanding the process fairly simple and self-explanatory.

The web portal also includes a list of supported banks, partners and frequently asked questions (FAQs) which makes it easy for the user to get all the relevant information related to BHIM app under one single portal.

Considering that users presume digital transactions are internet-based ones, the web portal also provides information on how to make digital transactions without internet or smartphone. The web portal explains *99# services and how it could be used to make small transactions such as paying grocery bills by using *99# Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code.

The BHIM app facilitates banking transaction based on UPI services and, therefore, eliminates all the hassles that were involved in digital transactions using native bank apps. The app does not require much information as the app utilises UPI-based model that facilitates transaction without additional information such as account holder name, branch name, bank IFSC code etc.

