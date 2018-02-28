Looking forward to good IPL, will take call on career after 2019: Yuvraj

Out of the national team reckoning for a while now, all-rounder says he will continue playing till 2019 before taking a call on his retirement. Yuvraj, who last played for in June 2017 in an ODI, said the upcoming holds great significance for him as a good performance in the event will help him keep in the fray for a spot in the 2019 "I am looking forward to a good It's a very important tournament for me as it will only set me to play till 2019. I am looking to play till 2019, whatever I get to play and take a call after that," Yuvraj told PTI in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the 18th Awards here. A regular in the Indian team till the 2011 triumph before his career was jeopardised by a rare germ cell cancer, Yuvraj's only regret was that he could not cement his place in the Indian Test side. "Definitely, in the first 6-7 years of my career when I was at my best I did not get a lot of opportunities because there were such great players in the (Test) team and when I got an opportunity I was diagnosed with cancer. So that regret will always be there but these things are never in my control. I am just looking forward to whatever I get to play," the 36-year-old all-rounder said. Yuvraj, who is here as a Laureus ambassador from India, praised and his men for the character they showed to bounce back in the limited overs series after the close 1-2 loss in the Test rubber. "I think it is a pretty great performance. They showed a lot of character after losing the Test series. It was as a hard-fought Test series, could have gone either way.

But it was a very convincing win in the series. Kohli led from the front with some big runs," the left-handed batsman said. "Spinners bowled very well especially Kuldeep (Yadav) and (Yuzvendra) Chahal and got into trouble. And then they stepped on the gas and won the series 2-1. Going abroad playing three series winning two definitely shows Indias dominance." Kohli might have set his sights on winning the upcoming tours of and Australia but Yuvraj said will need consistent performances from the players to achieve the goal. "It's a good start to believe that you can dominate outside. If you can consistently do that in and Australia you definitely will have the belief," he said. "Now the team is set to conquer the world. and Australia will be testing series but if we can get some consistent performances it will give a lot of self belief to the players," he added. Yuvraj himself has climbed up the ladders of age group to stand where he is today and so he offered some words of advice for the likes of young Prthivi Shaw and Shubman Gill, who have already fetched big money from their respective franchises in the last auctions. "The more they get better the more money they will earn. So they dont have to worry about money. They have to focus on how quickly they can do better and play for India," he said when asked about the Indian Under-19 cricketers. "I think Prithvi, Shubman, Abhishek Sharma are great talents and hopefully in the next coming years we will see them play for I am sure the will give them a great platform to learn from other international players and feel the hype of international So it's very important tournament for them and they should enjoy it," Yuvraj signed off.