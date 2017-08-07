TRENDING ON BS
Lookout notice on Karti issued to prevent him from going abroad: Centre

Centre contended that Karti didnt appear before ED when summoned in INX media case

IANS  |  Chennai 

Karti Chidambaram
File photo of Karti Chidambaram Photo: PTI

The Central government on Monday informed the Madras High Court that the Look Out Circular (LOC) against Congress leader Karti Chidambaram was issued to prevent him from going abroad.

It also said Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, has to face the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case.

The Centre contended that Karti Chidambaram did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) when summoned and after that the LOC was issued to prevent him from fleeing the country.

The court adjourned the case for August 10.

 

