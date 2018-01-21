Love cosmetics? Beware, they may cause infertility, problems in pregnancy

' enhance beauty' is the reason for us to use them. But, we hardly think that they can affect us more than we realise.

Mounting research on this subject has raised certain concerns regarding the potential side effects of these products. The present in the and have shown various complications and side effects on the hormonal, as well as the reproductive system of women.

Environmental and their effects on reproductive function have become a hot topic in the field of reproductive medicine. Most of the cosmetics, including nail polish, anti-bacterial soaps, anti-ageing creams, hair sprays and perfumes, have a severe effect on female fertility due to the toxic present in it.

"In the recent years, several endocrine disrupting have been identified to affect abnormal ovarian function, and female Soaps, the supreme germ killer, but antibacterial soap can also kill your chances of conceiving. Antibacterial soaps contain chemical triclosan, which is linked to the endocrine disruption that messes up with your hormones and interferes with the reproductive system. Parabens are a type of preservative (soaps, shampoos and conditioner) used to prevent the growth of bacteria. But too much of it can have an impact on fertility.

When hormones are out of balance, the chances of creating healthy eggs or healthy sperm is reduced." says Dr Nitasha Gupta, Gynaecologist and IVF Specialist, Indira IVF Hospital, New Delhi.

With the presence of many volatile organic compounds, formaldehyde, Phthalate like dibutyl Phthalate (DPT) and toluene as ingredients in nail polish, these pose a high risk to cause fertility issues, misconception and even Women who polish their nails very frequently are at a greater concern in terms of facing fertility issues. Phthalates are known to cause in both the males and females. It is sometimes advised for the people working in beauty salons for hours to take precautionary measures.

"Polish removers contain toxic too including acetone, methyl methacrylate, toluene, and ethyl acetate. The most commonly used chemical is a solvent named toluene which is often used in for getting a glossy finish. This chemical is known to affect the central Nervous System (CNS) and harm to the reproductive system. Another such chemical which is more profound in are the phthalates, which are also a reason for disrupting the hormone levels, impairs fertility and aids in building up of breast milk during A in nail polish - TPHP (Triphenyl phosphate) is immediately metabolized to DPHP (diphenyl phosphate) and can put women at an elevated risk of fertility problems." said Dr Alka, Udaipur based IVF expert.

Exposure to these puts you at a higher risk of miscarrying and the baby at risk for The defects may include preterm birth, increased chances of miscarriage, learning problems and cognitive impairment, behavioural issues and even damage to the kidney, brain and the nervous system.

"So, we need to give a thought about the safety of the products before we use them. Excess use of can be disastrous to and the chances of conceiving may reduce drastically owing to their serious effects on the reproductive environment. Though IVF treatments help in conceiving, avoiding use of such is advisable, as even after conception, continued excess usage can cause and birth defects," added Dr Gupta.