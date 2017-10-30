Love jihad case: SC says girl's consent is prime; next hearing on Nov 27

The on Monday observed that the consent of the girl is prime in the Kerala 'love jihad' case, adding that she is a major.

The apex court asked the father to produce Hadiya on November 27, the next date of hearing in the case.

The Centre said parental authority can be invoked in cases where someone is manipulated or indoctrinated.





Earlier, the Kerala government had told the apex court that the state police is effectively investigating the alleged 'love jihad' case and, hence, there is no need for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe it.



In an affidavit, the state government informed the apex court that the state police is competent enough to investigate such crimes.

Recently, while hearing a matter, the Supreme Court observed- "all inter-religious marriages cannot be termed love jihad".





Last month, a group of people had submitted a petition to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and demanded a probe into the alleged unlawful incarceration of Hadiya, the 24-year-old Vaikom native, who had converted to Islam after marriage.



Four months ago, the High Court had sent Hadiya with her parents K M Asokan and Ponnamma after annulling her marriage with Shafin Jahan.

The case is under the consideration of the apex court now, which had ordered the investigation into it.