LPG subsidy: Congress workers protest, stage mock funeral of cylinders

Over 100 women Congress workers on Monday staged a novel protest here by carrying a mock coffin of a gas cylinder to condemn the Centre's proposed move to withdraw subsidy for LPG.
The workers took out the mock funeral procession symbolising the death of gas cylinders, and placed them near the South Taluk office here.
The workers also brought earthen pots and firewood to show that poor families have to depend on these materials if the subsidy was withdrawn, the District Mahila Congress President, Uma Maheswari, who led the agitation said.
