TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Amarnath yatra ends: 220,000 pilgrims visit shrine, 2nd-lowest in 14 years
Business Standard

LPG subsidy: Congress workers protest, stage mock funeral of cylinders

The workers took out a mock funeral procession symbolising death of gas cylinders

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Demonstration against the increase in LPG gas cylinder rate and abolishment of the subsidy conducted at Amritsar. (Photo: Twitter)
Demonstration against the increase in LPG gas cylinder rate and abolishment of the subsidy conducted at Amritsar. (Photo: Twitter)

Over 100 women Congress workers on Monday staged a novel protest here by carrying a mock coffin of a gas cylinder to condemn the Centre's proposed move to withdraw subsidy for LPG.

The workers took out the mock funeral procession symbolising the death of gas cylinders, and placed them near the South Taluk office here.


The workers also brought earthen pots and firewood to show that poor families have to depend on these materials if the subsidy was withdrawn, the District Mahila Congress President, Uma Maheswari, who led the agitation said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements