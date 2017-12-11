Lucknow: Minor cancer survivor gang-raped, sexually assaulted by passerby

In a shocking incident, a 15-year- old cancer survivor was allegedly raped by two men in Sarojini nagar here and was later sexually assaulted by another person whom she asked for help, police said today.



The incident took place last night when the girl had gone out to meet an acquaintance, Additional Superintendent of Police (Lucknow East) Sarvesh Mishra said.



The survivor alleged that her acquaintance, Shubham, took her to a secluded place where he and his friend, Sumit, raped her and fled from the spot, the police said, adding when she sought help from a passerby, Virendra, he also raped her.The victim somehow reached home and narrated the ordeal to her parents. Subsequently, her father lodged a complaint, the police said.A case of gang-rape has been registered under relevant section of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), police said, adding Sumit and Virendra have been arrested.A hunt was on to apprehend Shubham, the Additional SP said.