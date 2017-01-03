Lucknow road: UP minister Omkar Yadav's vehicle rams into a cart, 1 dead

Enraged over the incident, locals thrashed the driver and pelted stones on the vehicle

An official vehicle of a minister rammed into a cart on road in city area here, leaving one person dead.



The incident took place last night when the official vehicle of Minister of State for Rural Development Omkar Yadav was returning from Badaun after dropping him and hit a cart, killing its operator, 45-year-old Madne, on the spot, police said.



Enraged over the incident, locals thrashed the driver and pelted stones on the vehicle damaging it by the time the police force arrived.



The driver of the vehicle was stated to be drunk and bottle was also recovered from the SUV, police said.



The accused, who was beaten badly by the mob, was later arrested by the police.

