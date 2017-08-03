Lunar eclipse to be seen in India on August 7

A will occur on the night of August 7, continuing until early the next morning, and will be visible in and all over Asia, Europe, and Africa, Nehru Planetarium officials said here on Thursday.



However, parts of and Asia, including India, will miss the total that is expected to occur on August 21.



N Rathnashree, director of the Nehru Planetarium, said the penumbral part of the lunar eclipse, which is difficult to discern, will start at 9:20 pm on Monday night, while the partial phase will start at 10:52 pm.The partial eclipse ends at 12:48 am while the penumbral eclipse ends at 2:20 am on August 8.A penumbral occurs when the Sun, the Earth, and the align in an almost straight line.In this scenario, the blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the Moon's surface and covers all or part of the with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra."The interesting thing about timings is that anywhere on Ear an h from where the is visible during eclipse, the time will be the same. This is in contrast to a in which the timings of the contacts change as the location changes on Earth," Rathnashree said.Also, the and can view the total solar eclipse, but cannot see theThe Nehru Planetarium will be setting up to help visitors observe the before the eclipse and the partial phases of the eclipse, at the Teen Murti lawns from 9 pm on Monday night.