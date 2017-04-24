Lynched at lunch: Naxals kill 25 CRPF jawans in Chhattisgarh

Naxal guerillas on Monday killed 25 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in one of the deadliest attacks in the recent past in Chhattisgarh’s restive district.



Though the senior officials neither confirmed nor denied, a top intelligence official told Business Standard that a group of jawans were reportedly taking lunch when the incident took place. An injured jawan also confirmed that the rebels attacked the security personnel who were satiating hunger after hectic patrolling in the area.





A company of jawans from the 74th battalion comprising about 100 personnel were on an area domination operation today to provide the security blanket for a road construction project on Dornapal road -- about 500 kms from here. The pocket is considered to be a stronghold of rebels.

A group of jawans were reportedly taking lunch while the others were on guard near Burkapal village when heavily armed rebels cordoned off the area and started spraying bullets before detonating a powerful explosive. A large number of women Naxalites were also involved in the attack in which rebels used rocket launchers and sophisticated weapons.



The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Bastar), P Sunderraj confirmed that 25 jawans were killed in the attack. The elite CoBRA team was rushed to the spot recover the bodies. Seven injured jawans were airlifted to Raipur for better medical care. Seven jawans including an official had been reportedly missing.



Of the 25 jawans killed, 24 died on the spot while one succumbed to his injuries on way to Raipur. One of the injured jawans said the rebels attacked without giving room to take a position and retaliate. Since the jawans were not in a position to defend or hit back, maximum casualties were inflicted on security personnel.



This is the second major in district within 45 days in the same district. On March 11, 12 jawans from the 219 Battalion were killed near Kottacheru village under Bhejji police station.

