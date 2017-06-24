TRENDING ON BS
DU cut-off list 2017: Full list for admission to Delhi University colleges
Lynching of DSP Pandith: Three more arrested in Srinagar, SIT formed

Pandith was lynched after he opened fire on group who caught him clicking pictures near Jama Masjid

ANI  |  Srinagar 

Srinagar: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police S P Vaid and other senior officers carrying the coffin of DSP Mohammad Ayub Pandith during a wreath laying ceremony at District Police Lines in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Srinagar: Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police S P Vaid and other senior officers carrying the coffin of DSP Mohammad Ayub Pandith during a wreath laying ceremony at District Police Lines in Srinagar on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

The police on Saturday arrested three more persons in connection with the lynching of Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammed Ayub Pandith, leading to a total of five arrests.

Additionally, in order to enhance the investigation procedure, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to look into the case.

DSP Pandith was lynched near the Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area here on Thursday after he allegedly opened fire on a group of people who caught him clicking pictures near a mosque.

Three people were injured in the pistol firing. Curfew had been imposed in the area and police reinforcements had to be deployed to restore normalcy.

Immediately after the incident, Ayub's body was taken to the police control room for identification and completion of other legal procedures.

Muslims across Kashmir were observing Shab-e-Qadr (the night of power) with night-long prayers and supplications being made inside the mosques and shrines of the valley.

As a precautionary measure, the authorities have already announced restrictions on the movement of people in seven police station areas of the city.

