Lynching of Muslim teen: Police procure CCTV footage to nab accused

are scanning footage from various points in the vicinity of the place where a Muslim youth was stabbed on-board a Mathura-bound train to find clues of the remaining accused in the case.

(17) was stabbed to death while his brothers — Hashim and Sakir — were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them on-board the Delhi- passenger train between Ballabgarh and stations on Thursday night.

"We are trying to procure the footage from various points which may help us in nabbing the remaining accused," DSP, GRP, Faridabad, Mohinder Singh said over phone.

He did not disclose the points from where the footage was being procured, saying it will hamper the investigations.

Asaoti village in Faridabad district lies close to where the bleeding youth was dumped by the accused.

Singh said investigations were under progress and they were hopeful to nab other accused in the case.

"One accused has already been arrested," he said.

had earlier announced a reward of Rs one lakh to anyone who gives credible information leading to arrest of other accused in the case.

The arrested accused, before being remanded to custody by a court in Faridabad district earlier, had told reporters that he was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident and attacked the teenager on being allegedly instigated by fellow passengers.

Kamaldeep Goel, the Superintendent of Police, Government Railway (GRP), Faridabad, had earlier said six EMU trains running on the route (Delhi-Palwal-Mathura) had been identified which can be vulnerable and accordingly vigil and security have been stepped up to prevent a repeat of the incident.