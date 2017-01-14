M S Dhoni will be giving his views, I will take decisions: Virat Kohli

feels that the transition of captaincy will be a smooth one as he will now be in charge of taking a final call even as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's "priceless suggestions" will always be welcome.



"It's the same thing. It's just that I am in charge of decisions now and he (Dhoni) will be giving his views, which was the case before as well. I think we both understand as professional cricketers and it'll be pretty smooth (transition)," Kohli said at the pre-match conference.



"When Dhoni was in-charge, I have always shared my point of view and thoughts with him. Eventually, he has made those decisions. Sometimes it may immediately click and he makes those changes right away. Sometimes he still takes time to follow his instinct more and keep that as option B. As cricketers, we understand it is a pretty natural thing to have different perspectives about the game, about captaincy as well."



But Kohli mentioned that Dhoni's view are priceless to him.



"His views will be priceless for me, as well. But I will have my preparation first and keeping his views in mind, maybe I will follow my instinct for a bit more (time) and then maybe switch to a different plan B from a different point of view."



"Honestly, I don't feel any different. The only thing is I am excited about is that when I will walk out for the toss tomorrow, I will be India's full-time captain. Apart from that, I don't think anything has changed mentally or in terms of environment. Everything is the same; that I have been made the is the only change, but my mindset hasn't changed at all," said Kohli.



Just like every batsman have their own technique to get success, it's the same for the captains, their own unique way of thinking.



"Everyone has their own ways of expressing themselves as or operating things on the field, but one thing that remains constant is to win cricket games. People have different techniques but they are still able to score runs. Doesn't mean necessarily everyone has to bat like one person. Me and MS have always understood our kind of operation out there in the middle. It doesn't make anything difficult as far as I am concerned.

