Madam, we are in the 21st century: Rahul to Raje on Rajasthan ordinance

-
ALSO READRajasthan ordinance: Rahul takes a swipe at CM, says 'it's 2017, not 1817' Rajasthan govt brings ordinance to shield judges, bureaucrats from probe Editors Guild concerned at 'draconian' Rajasthan ordinance Rajasthan govt maintains zero tolerance policy towards graft: Kataria Govt using power to muffle dissent, says Rahul Gandhi
-
It said under the proposed law, the media cannot report on accusations against magistrates and others until the prosecution gets the go-ahead from the sanctioning authority.
Madam Chief Minister, with all humility we are in the 21'st century. It's 2017, not 1817. https://t.co/ezPfca2NPS— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 22, 2017
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU