17 Kerala mosques opt for unified azaan to fight noise pollution
Business Standard

Madhya Pradesh farmers block national highways, police deployed

Heavy deployment of police force is in place to prevent any untoward incident

IANS  |  Bhopal 

Photo: PTI

Farmers in Madhya Pradesh blocked the national highways passing through the state on Friday to press for loan waiver and remunerative prices for farm produce.

The blockade, that began at 12 p.m., would continue till 3 p.m. However, ambulances would not be stopped.

The Congress and the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) have extended support to the blockade.

Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh National Convener Shivkumar Sharma told reporters on Friday that the "agitation would be peaceful".

Heavy deployment of police force is in place to prevent any untoward incident.

