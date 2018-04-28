Governor Adandiben Patel found herself in the middle of a controversy on Saturday,, thanks to an expert advice that she chose to give (BJP) leaders. “You will get votes only when you adopt needy and malnourished children”, Patel was seen as telling BJP leaders in an undated video, purportedly in an instruction on how they could garner votes and win elections. According to media reports, ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind’s two-day visit to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the state governor, on her trip to Chitrakoot in Satna district, addressed the BJP leaders and asked them to adopt poor and malnourished kids in order to garner votes for the party in elections.

“Do this if you want to fulfil PM Modi’s 2022 vision”, she further added in her remarks.

Her controversial comments during an informal session with BJP party workers drew sharp reactions and criticism from Opposition parties. The Rahul Gandhi-led party plans to write to Parliament against Anandiben for allegedly misusing her constitutional post to gain votes.

“Go to every village. Sit with poor kids, take them in your lap, be affectionate towards them, adopt them and fulfil their needs if you want to get votes. You don’t get votes just like that,” she was quoted as having said in a The Times of India report.

In the video, is seen telling officers around her that they might not need any political incentives to work for children, but she sure does need them.