TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Indian army prepared for multi-front war, says Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat
Business Standard

Madhya Pradesh Home minister admits police killed farmers

The Mandsaur DM and the Indore SP had been transferred, says MP HM Bhupendra Singh

IANS  |  Bhopal 

Mandsaur Killings, Mandsaur Farmer Killings, Mandsaur, police emergency, dial 100 vehicle, by farmers, Hatpipalya, Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, Farmers' agitation, Indore-Bhopal highway, torch trucks, trucks, Mandsaur district
Farmers' agitation in Madhya Pradesh turns violent as they torch trucks in Mandsaur district. (Photo: PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Thursday admitted that the police did fire at farmers on Tuesday killing five of them.

Singh told the media that both the Mandsaur District Magistrate and the Indore Superintendent of Police had been transferred.

"I admit that the farmers died due to police firing," said Singh, who had on Tuesday denied that the police opened fire.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Madhya Pradesh Home minister admits police killed farmers

The Mandsaur DM and the Indore SP had been transferred, says MP HM Bhupendra Singh

The Mandsaur DM and the Indore SP had been transferred, says MP HM Bhupendra Singh

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Thursday admitted that the police did fire at farmers on Tuesday killing five of them.

Singh told the media that both the Mandsaur District Magistrate and the Indore Superintendent of Police had been transferred.

"I admit that the farmers died due to police firing," said Singh, who had on Tuesday denied that the police opened fire.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Madhya Pradesh Home minister admits police killed farmers

The Mandsaur DM and the Indore SP had been transferred, says MP HM Bhupendra Singh

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Thursday admitted that the police did fire at farmers on Tuesday killing five of them.

Singh told the media that both the Mandsaur District Magistrate and the Indore Superintendent of Police had been transferred.

"I admit that the farmers died due to police firing," said Singh, who had on Tuesday denied that the police opened fire.

image
Business Standard
177 22