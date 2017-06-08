Madhya Pradesh Home minister admits police killed farmers

-
ALSO READMandsaur DM heckled by protestors, ex-MP detained on way to meet farmers Govt job, Rs 1 cr announced for kin of farmers killed in Mandsaur firing Violence and arson in MP, farmers say eight killed in Mandsaur firing Govt sends 1,100 anti-riot police force to Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh CPI(M) demands action against guilty officials in Mandsaur farmer killings
-
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh on Thursday admitted that the police did fire at farmers on Tuesday killing five of them.
Singh told the media that both the Mandsaur District Magistrate and the Indore Superintendent of Police had been transferred.
"I admit that the farmers died due to police firing," said Singh, who had on Tuesday denied that the police opened fire.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU