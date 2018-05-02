MP cops recruitment in 'underpants' row: CM vows action on gender blunder

In yet another shocking incident during recruitment of police constables in Madhya Pradesh, a number of female and male candidates were made to undergo a physical test in the same room in a district hospital in Bhind on Wednesday. The incident comes days after candidates appearing for the post of police constable in had their castes stamped on their chests during the physical examination on April 28.

This medical test was being done as part of police constable recruitment.

A video has surfaced showing men and women constable recruits of the Police undergoing medical fitness tests together in the district hospital room in Bhind. As the clip gathered eyeballs on social media sites, district authorities suspended a doctor and a clerk and ordered a probe into the incident which took place on Tuesday.

"We have learnt orthopedic surgeon Dr R K Agrawal, surgeon Vinod Bajpai, ophthalmologist Dr R S Kushwaha, ENT specialist R N Rajoria and gynaecologist Dr Ranu Sharma examined 21 men and 18 women recruits together in the same room ahead of their formal induction in the police yesterday," district hospital superintendent Dr Ajit Mishra said, according to news agency PTI.

Dr Agrawal and a hospital clerk, Devendra Sharma, were suspended for alleged dereliction of duty. Mishra said that Sharma was suspended because he had sent the recruits together to the room instead of calling them in one after the other.

He said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident and show-cause notices have been issued to the five doctors.

The medical fitness test of 217 new recruits began on Tuesday and will continue for a few days in batches. All recruits are checked for flatfoot deformities and their height is also measures, said additional superintendent of police Guru Karan Singh, reported Indian Express. Male recruits undergo additional check-up of chest and chest expansion, the report added.

1. Male, female police recruits undergo medical exam together: A video clip surfaced on Wednesday showing male and female police recruits being subjected to in Bhind in the same room.

The clip showed a male doctor measuring the height of a female recruit on one side of the room and on the other side of the room were two male recruits standing in their underpants for their medical test. A total of 18 female and 21 male candidates were examined.

2. Females taken to room with males for height measurement: According to several media reports, female recruits were examined by a female doctor in a separate room and were taken to the room where males were being examined because only that room had the facility to measure height.

3. While there is no problem in a male doctor measuring the height of female recruits, doing so in front of half-stripped men makes it objectionable, said Guru Karan Singh, added Indian Express.

6. CM Chouhan assures strict action in police recruitment row: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

"We are taking this matter very seriously. Strict action will be taken against those found responsible. A probe is also underway," Chouhan said, according to news agency ANI.

7. The collector said that the people in-charge of the should have chosen separate timings for males and females.

8. To conduct a in this manner is “inappropriate,” said inspector general of police Santosh Singh, according to Hindustan Times. Singh added that it must be a basic understanding that a female is to be examined by a female.

9. Earlier, cops' caste label were marked on their chest: A controversy erupted last week in the Madhya Pradesh Dhar district when photos appeared in the media, showing aspirants for the post of police constables with caste categories inked on their bare chests.

The photographs carried in various newspapers showed aspirants with the terms "SC" (Scheduled Caste), "ST" (Scheduled Tribe) and "G" (General) marked with sketch pens on their chests as they queued up for their medical examination.

Dhar Superintendent of Police Virendra Singh has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

10. NHRC issues notices to MP govt over caste mark on chests of police aspirants: The NHRC has issued notices to Madhya Pradesh's Chief Secretary and director general of police, seeking a detailed report into the alleged marking of caste categories on the bare chests of aspiring police constables in the state.

The commission, which has taken a serious note of the incident following media reports, observed that the contents, if true, indicate discriminatory and derogatory treatment meted out to the candidates, belonging to the reserved categories.

"Such despicable act on the part of the authorities cannot be tolerated under any circumstances in a civilised society, as it is a tantamount to violation of right to equality and dignity," the Human Rights Commission (NHRC) stated.

With Agency inputs