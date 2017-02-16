Madhya Pradesh: Waterways transportation to begin on Narmada river

Chief Minister has said that waterways transportation would be started around river Narmada in the state.

"The waterways transportation will be started in a circumference of 100 km in as about 30 per cent of state's population lives on the banks of this river," Chouhan said at 'Jan Samvad' (dialogue with public) programme in Mohipura village of Barwani district yesterday during the ongoing 'Namami Devi Narmade-Seva Yatra'.

However, he didn't disclose details of the waterways.

Chouhan said that river Narmada, which covers 1,000 km distance after originating from Amarkantak till its culmination in the Arabian Sea, is the heartline of the country.

"Narmada is life stream of culture. Many civilizations and cultures originated on the banks of the river," he said.

"Around 30 per cent population of resides on the banks of this river. It is the responsibility of all that we protect mother Narmada and make it free from pollution by its conservation for next generation," he said.

'Namami Devi Narmade - Sewa Yatra' was started on December 11 last year from Amarkantak, the place of Narmada's origin. It will cover 1,831 km on the southern bank comprising 548 villages and towns; and 1,513 km on northern bank comprising of 556 village and towns. The 'ýatra' will be covering around 3,344 km in 144 days.

The 'yatra' is claimed to be the world's biggest river conservation campaign.