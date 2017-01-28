Madras Engineer Group, CISF the best marching contingents on Republic Day

and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have been adjudged the best marching contingent at this year's parade while Arunachal Pradesh and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship won the first prize in the tableaux category.

In the competitive category of school children items, the dance presented by Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pitampura, Delhi has been adjudged the best for their performance to express how our National Flag has been a witness to the glorious tales of our freedom fighters, establishment of Indian democracy, the endless affection of Indians, women's empowerment and such countless achievements.

A Consolation Prize has also been awarded to South Central Zone Cultural Centre, Nagpur, for their performance of the 'Saila Karma' dance which is a popular dance of the Gond Tribe of Dindori district in Madhya Pradesh.

Among the Services category, has been adjudged the best marching contingent.

In the category of Para-Military Forces and other auxiliary marching contingents, contingent has been adjudged the best marching contingent.

In the tableau category, in total 23 tableaux including six from Union Ministries/Departments took part in this year's Parade, out of which first position has gone to Arunachal Pradesh tableau, which depicted the Yak dance, one of the most famous pantomimes of the Mahayana sect of Buddhist tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tripura's tableau based on 'Hojagiri' dance, depicting the magnificent Reang tribal dance was adjudged the second best, while the third position was shared by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

The tableau of Maharashtra depicted the commemoration of 160th birth anniversary of the honoured freedom fighter, Lokmanya Balgangadhar Tilak.

The Tamil Nadu tableau portrayed the popular folk dance 'Karagattam' which forms an important event in temple festival celebrations, especially in Amman temple festivals in the rural areas of the state.

In the category of tableaux representing Union Ministries/Departments, the first prize has been awarded to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship which depicted the theme 'Transforming India through Skill Development', and highlighted the achievements of the Ministry and its programmes.

The tableau presented by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) depicting the concept of 'Green India-Clean India' was selected for a special prize by the jury.

As in previous years, this year also Ministry of Defence had appointed three panels of judges for assessing the participants.