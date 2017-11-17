Madras HC grants interim stay on pleas of Chidambaram, family on IT notice

The today granted interim stay on petitions filed by former Union minister and his family seeking quashing of a notice issued under the Act for reopening of the assessment for the year 2010-11.



Chidamraram, his wife Nalini, son Karti and daughter-in- law Srinidhi had filed four pleas for quashing of the notice from the IT department.



Justice granted interim stay on all the four petitions challenging the notice issued by the assistant commissioner of Income Tax-Chennai.The court had on November 14 quashed an order of the department seeking payment of tax by the former Union minister and his family on income from a coffee estate owned by them for 2008-09 financial year after re-assessing it.