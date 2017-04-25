TRENDING ON BS
Madras HC orders Tamil Nadu govt to not open liquor shops for 3 months

It came after DMK's plea on govt's attempt to circumvent Supreme Court's order

ANI  |  Chennai 

The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the Tamil Nadu Government to not open any Tasmac liquor shops for the next three months after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) plea on government's attempt to circumvent the Supreme Court's order.

The DMK had earlier filed an appeal against the order of Tamil Nadu Government to convert the national and state highways into district and corporation highways in order to open the Tasmac liquor shops back evading the verdict of the apex court.

The DMK and others on Monday approached the Madras High Court to stall any attempt by the state government to get around the Supreme Court's order regarding the ban on sale of alcohol within 500 meters of the highway.

On March 31, the apex court had ruled that liquor shops within 500 metres of national and state highways would have to shut down from April 1.

The top court has only exempted the states of Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Sikkim and places with populations less than 20,000.

These states can have shops selling liquor within 220 metres of highways.

