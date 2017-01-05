Madras High Court stays Trai's right to decide TV tariffs

In October 2016, the Trai issued a consultation paper on a draft tariff order

On December 23, 2016 the Madras High Court essentially froze the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) powers to fix television prices. If the order is held up in further appeals it could transform the Rs 54,220 crore Indian television industry. It will mean more programming variety for audiences, freedom to do business and better margins for the world’s second largest TV home market. In October 2016, the Trai issued a consultation paper on a draft tariff order. The order essentially delves deep into the business to come up with seven genres – ...

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar