Magh mela: Wet cleaning of leather in Kanpur tanneries banned till Feb 10

It is a regular exercise carried out every year during Magh mela period

Uttar Pradesh Control Board has directed the owners of tanneries in the city to stop wet cleaning of from January 12 to check the discharge of effluents into the Ganga in view of Magh Mela that starts here on January 14.



Board's Regional Director Mohd Sikandar said lakhs of devotees take ritual bath in the Ganga during the fair. Besides, a large number of them converge on the banks of the holy river on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, which will be celebrated on January 14.



"To provide clean water to devotees, 272 tanneries have been asked to stop the discharge of industrial waste into the river from January 12. Only dry work can be carried out till February 10," Sikandar said.



"PCB officials will conduct inspections of tanneries during the period and take strict action against those violating the orders," Sikandar said.



Press Trust of India