Maharashtra Board HSC 2017 results announced

In the academic year of 2017 the exams were conducted respectively from 28th February to March 25th. Over 15 Lack students across Maharashtra have appeared for this examination out of which there are 8,48,929 boys and 6,56,436 girls according to statistical records. The students giving this higher secondary examination fall into three streams: Science, Commerce, Arts and also a special category has been allotted for the MCVC students who are pursuing vocational courses.

The leading number of students are from the Science Faculty followed by Arts and Commerce ultimately concluded by the MCVC courses.

HSC Results are to be declared on Tuesday 30th May 1:00 pm. The results of all streams are to be declared on this given date and respective timing.

How can you check you your HSC Result Online?

* Students can access their results on the official website: .nic.in Students can access their results on the official website: mahresult

* Click on the Result (Class 12th Tab).

* Enter your respective seat number in the blank test provided.

* Your Result will be Displayed on the Screen.

* Download your Result and get a printout of the same. (It will be required for future references).

* After the final statement of HSC College Outcomes 2017 you can download your advantage list, marks sheets, memo, topper list and skip percentage evaluation.

* Results can also be accessed via SMS, electronic mail, mobile phones.

Another way to check the result can be simply done by logging on to the website: results.nic.in, examresults.net/maharashtra. In the academic year of 2016 approximately 14 lack students appeared for the HSC examination. There has been a significant increase of 1 lack students who have appeared in this current academic year and also an increase of 6% of students who have taken up this examination in the year 2017.