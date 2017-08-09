Maharashtra CM announces grant of Rs 5 cr for Maratha students' hostels

The Government on Wednesday announced land and grant of Rs. 5 crore to build hostels for students from the in every district.

The announcement was made by Chief Minister in the

Meanwhile, also met representatives from the Maratha Morcha and leaders from all political parties.

Earlier in the day, over six lakhs people of the halted when the Kranti Morcha (MKM) came out on the streets to raise their demand of reservation for people. Students, women, and leaders took part in the mammoth rally under the umbrella of

The handed over a letter comprising of their demands to

More than 10,000 police personnel, several drones and CCTV cameras were deployed to control the traffic and also to provide security during this mammoth rally. Police, Traffic Police, BMC, Fire Brigade and intelligence units from state and Centre are on high alert to prevent any untoward incident during the Morcha.

A street packed with people during a silent protest in on Wednesday, to demand reservation in government jobs and educational institutions | PTI Photo

The silent protest March started from Jijamata Udyan in Byculla at 11 am.

Lakhs of people of the entered from cities like Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Raigad, and Satara.

The Morcha had organised 57 protests last year.