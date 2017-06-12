Maharashtra farmers return to mandis

Striking in Maharashtra have resumed supply of commodities after positive response from the state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for their

A group of farmers' representatives met with Fadnavis on Sunday and, according to members of farmers' group, the CM sought time till July 25 to implement all their demands. "We met with the Chief Minister and other government representatives on Sunday. The government agreed to accept all our demands including and implement them by July 25. Following the government's commitment, we have called off our strike and resumed our normal work," said Hansraj Wadghule - Patil, a member of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, a member of farmers' group met with the chief minister on Sunday.

in Maharashtra went on an indefinite strike on June 1 following the state government's denial over which brought supply of fruits and vegetables to standstill. While the government successfully convinced a section of striking who resumed their work on June 4 and supply of fruits and vegetables to Vashi APMC started, in other centres including and Raigadh continued their protests.

In fact, over 2,000 gathered in on June 7 under the banner of Maharashtra Rajya Samanwaya Samiti and decided to intensify their protests across the state beginning June 12. But, ahead of the intensified protest, the state government announced acceptance of all their demands including on June 11.

"Now, have resumed their supply. Since, most had already dispatched their stocks to warehouses and cold storages, arrivals in Pimpalgaon (a major centre) market yard reduced to half on Monday resulting into its price to shot up by Re 1 - 1.50 a kg to Rs 7.50 a kg. Arrivals are expected to become normal in the next couple of days," said Atul Shah, Director, Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Pimpalgaon.

Data compiled by the Horticulture Research and Development Foundation (NHRDF) showed, total arrivals in Pimpalgaon at nearly 1,600 tonnes, nearly half of its supply of around same time last year. Total arrival in Lasalgaon, Asia's largest market yard, was reported at 500 tonnes with model price at Rs 5.70 a kg.

Apart from loan waiver, in Maharashtra demanded further interest-free loans, milk realisation at Rs 50 a litre etc.

According to the latest study by India Ratings, the entire farm is expected to push up Maharashtra's fiscal deficit by 2.71 per cent. Of the 14.1 million account holders registered in the state, around 3.1 million have a total loan outstanding due of Rs 30,000 crore since the financial year 2012-13.