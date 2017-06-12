Maharashtra farmers return to mandis

-
Striking farmers in Maharashtra have resumed supply of commodities after positive response from the state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for their loan waiver.
A group of farmers' representatives met with Fadnavis on Sunday and, according to members of farmers' group, the CM sought time till July 25 to implement all their demands. "We met with the Chief Minister and other government representatives on Sunday. The government agreed to accept all our demands including loan waiver and implement them by July 25. Following the government's commitment, we have called off our strike and resumed our normal work," said Hansraj Wadghule - Patil, a member of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, a member of farmers' group met with the chief minister on Sunday.
Farmers in Maharashtra went on an indefinite strike on June 1 following the state government's denial over loan waiver which brought supply of fruits and vegetables to standstill. While the government successfully convinced a section of striking farmers who resumed their work on June 4 and supply of fruits and vegetables to Vashi APMC started, farmers in other centres including Nashik and Raigadh continued their protests.
In fact, over 2,000 farmers gathered in Nashik on June 7 under the banner of Maharashtra Rajya Samanwaya Samiti and decided to intensify their protests across the state beginning June 12. But, ahead of the intensified protest, the state government announced acceptance of all their demands including loan waiver on June 11.
"Now, farmers have resumed their supply. Since, most farmers had already dispatched their stocks to warehouses and cold storages, onion arrivals in Pimpalgaon (a major centre) market yard reduced to half on Monday resulting into its price to shot up by Re 1 - 1.50 a kg to Rs 7.50 a kg. Arrivals are expected to become normal in the next couple of days," said Atul Shah, Director, Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Pimpalgaon.
Data compiled by the National Horticulture Research and Development Foundation (NHRDF) showed, total onion arrivals in Pimpalgaon at nearly 1,600 tonnes, nearly half of its supply of around same time last year. Total arrival in Lasalgaon, Asia's largest onion market yard, was reported at 500 tonnes with model price at Rs 5.70 a kg.
Apart from loan waiver, farmers in Maharashtra demanded further interest-free loans, milk realisation at Rs 50 a litre etc.
According to the latest study by India Ratings, the entire farm loan waiver is expected to push up Maharashtra's fiscal deficit by 2.71 per cent. Of the 14.1 million account holders registered in the state, around 3.1 million have a total loan outstanding due of Rs 30,000 crore since the financial year 2012-13.
