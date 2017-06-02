Maharashtra govt flags off buses with 'Jai Maharashtra' logo

The state buses with a new logo containing the words 'Jai Maharashtra' were flagged off from Mumbai Central to Belgaum on Friday.

However, the development comes amid the dispute between the - and the government for the slogan of 'Jai Maharashtra'.

A few days ago, Karnataka's Urban Development Minister Roshan Baig had said that anyone who chants 'Jai Maharashtra', their posts will be taken away from them.

Following which, Chief Minister condemned the statement.

Despite the outrage, Transport Minister Diwakar Ratote made the decision that every state bus will carry the 'Jai Maharashtra' logo on it.