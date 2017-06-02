Maharashtra govt flags off buses with 'Jai Maharashtra' logo

-
ALSO READMaharashtra could spend only 45% of budgetary allocation in FY17: Fadnavis Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis launches portal for job seekers, employers Civic poll outcome strengthens Devendra Fadnavis in Maharashtra Maharashtra govt to call for a global tender to auction tur Maharashtra Winter Session: Opposition to corner govt on demonetisation, Maratha quota issue
-
The state buses with a new logo containing the words 'Jai Maharashtra' were flagged off from Mumbai Central to Belgaum on Friday.
However, the development comes amid the dispute between the Maharashtra - and the Karnataka government for the slogan of 'Jai Maharashtra'.
A few days ago, Karnataka's Urban Development Minister Roshan Baig had said that anyone who chants 'Jai Maharashtra', their posts will be taken away from them.
Following which, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the statement.
Despite the outrage, Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Ratote made the decision that every state bus will carry the 'Jai Maharashtra' logo on it.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU