TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

NDTV's Nidhi Razdan throws BJP's Sambit Patra out of show
Business Standard

Maharashtra govt flags off buses with 'Jai Maharashtra' logo

Development comes amid the dispute between Maharashtra - and Karnataka govt over the slogan

ANI  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra buses, Maharashtra bus logo, bus logo, Maharashtra ST, Maharashtra ST logo
New logo on Maharashtra public buses. Photo: ANI

The state buses with a new logo containing the words 'Jai Maharashtra' were flagged off from Mumbai Central to Belgaum on Friday.

However, the development comes amid the dispute between the Maharashtra - and the Karnataka government for the slogan of 'Jai Maharashtra'.

A few days ago, Karnataka's Urban Development Minister Roshan Baig had said that anyone who chants 'Jai Maharashtra', their posts will be taken away from them.

Following which, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the statement.

Despite the outrage, Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Ratote made the decision that every state bus will carry the 'Jai Maharashtra' logo on it.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Maharashtra govt flags off buses with 'Jai Maharashtra' logo

Development comes amid the dispute between Maharashtra - and Karnataka govt over the slogan

Development comes amid the dispute between Maharashtra - and Karnataka govt over the slogan

The state buses with a new logo containing the words 'Jai Maharashtra' were flagged off from Mumbai Central to Belgaum on Friday.

However, the development comes amid the dispute between the Maharashtra - and the Karnataka government for the slogan of 'Jai Maharashtra'.

A few days ago, Karnataka's Urban Development Minister Roshan Baig had said that anyone who chants 'Jai Maharashtra', their posts will be taken away from them.

Following which, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the statement.

Despite the outrage, Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Ratote made the decision that every state bus will carry the 'Jai Maharashtra' logo on it.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Maharashtra govt flags off buses with 'Jai Maharashtra' logo

Development comes amid the dispute between Maharashtra - and Karnataka govt over the slogan

The state buses with a new logo containing the words 'Jai Maharashtra' were flagged off from Mumbai Central to Belgaum on Friday.

However, the development comes amid the dispute between the Maharashtra - and the Karnataka government for the slogan of 'Jai Maharashtra'.

A few days ago, Karnataka's Urban Development Minister Roshan Baig had said that anyone who chants 'Jai Maharashtra', their posts will be taken away from them.

Following which, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned the statement.

Despite the outrage, Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Ratote made the decision that every state bus will carry the 'Jai Maharashtra' logo on it.

image
Business Standard
177 22