Maharashtra govt freed massive tracts of land to favour builders: Oppn

The Opposition and in the Assembly on Tuesday alleged that the state department has denotified 12,429 hectares of land to "benefit" some



The charge was refuted by state Minister



"During January 1, 2015, to 31 March 2017 department denotified 12,429 hectares as against total notified area of 14,219 hectares," alleged Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil."This clearly means, 90 per cent hectares of area is denotified by this (present) Then what is going to happen to 'Make in Maharashtra' and much-advertised claims of Rs seven lakh crore coming in the form of investment," questioned Vikhe Patil, a senior leader."The department has given the reason for farmers' opposition for of the land. I think it is not 'Make in Maharashtra' but it is 'Fake in Maharashtra'," the leader said."I have a case of a builder from Mumbai, who had applied for of land in Igatpuri tehsil of Nashik district. The same land was earlier notified for industrial purpose and subsequently denotified on the application of the builder citing farmers' opposition. Since when a builder is considered as a farmer?" he asked.leader Ajit Pawar alleged that it is a "huge ""As per my estimation, it is a scam worth Rs 50,000 crore. The is acquiring land and later selling it to for housing projects," he alleged and demanded a Special Investigation Team probe.Desai, a senior Shiv Sena leader said, "Rajendra Darda and Narayan Rane were previous ministers of who had denotified land in Igatpuri from 2010 to 2014.""When I received the proposal from the said builder, the proposed land for was scattered and it was not a single piece of land. Hence the proposal of of 106 hectares of land was sanctioned. Before returning the land, it was properly measured," said Desai.According to the minister, in last three years, the has notified 16,045 hectares of land of which 9,376 hectares is acquired.