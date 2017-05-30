Maharashtra govt invites application for Labour Officer post

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting applications for the recruitment of (GLO) under Maharashtra Labour Services, The MPSC is a constitutional body set up Under Article 315 of the of It assists the Government of Maharashtra in the efficient functioning of various departments by providing suitable candidates. Also it advises them on various service matters like formulation of Recruitment Rules (RR), promotions, transfers and disciplinary actions and the like.

For the Labour Officer’s post, the candidate should apply online between May 18, 2017 and June 7, 2017. There are total 8 vacancies on a pay scale of Rs. 9300-34800/-.

Following are the eligibility conditions:

• The applicant should be between 18 and 38 years of age as on September 1, 2017. The age relaxation of 5 years (up to 43 years of age) is given to the reserved categories.

• The applicant should hold a post-graduate degree or a two years’ post-graduate diploma in Labour Welfare, Industrial Relations and Personnel Management declared by Government.

• The applicant with a degree equivalent to a degree at least in second class in Arts, Science, Commerce, Economics, Law, Agriculture, Statistics or Mathematics with statistics as a subject or in Social Science or Social Work recognized for the purpose of Maharashtra Welfare Officers will be considered suitable

• The applicant should have adequate knowledge of Marathi language.

Keep in mind that the selection process would be based on written test and interview. The Application fee for General candidates is Rs.373/- and Rs. 273 for Reserved category candidates.

How to Apply:

The applicant must apply online only through MPSC Recruitment website www.mpsc.gov.in

If not registered, the applicant needs to register here

• After registering, following the step-by-step instructions given thereon.

NOTE: The applicant appointed shall be on probation for a period of two years.The last date for submission of online application is June 7, 2017 (Wednesday)