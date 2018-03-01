Maharashtra govt provides Railways land in Mumbai for bullet train project

Chief Minister on Wednesday handed over the documents related to the construction of Mumbai- bullet train terminus at (BKC) to "People will be happy to know that the first piece of land, at the starting point of the bullet train, was handed over on Tuesday by the government to the high-speed rail corporation," he said.

The Mumbai- high-speed rail corridor is an under-construction high-speed rail line connecting the cities of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and India's economic hub Mumbai, It will be India's first high-speed rail line. Talking about the government's ambitious bullet train project, reiterated that the first piece of land has been handed over by the government to the high-speed rail corporation. stressed on the need for completing projects before the designated deadline, rather than stretching it for 25-odd years, as per the "traditional way."

"I hope moves into the orbit of completing projects in advance of scheduled completion date rather than the traditional way, where projects get completed in 25 years.

We have a project that has been going on since 1975, need I say more after that," said at the 5th PHD Global Rail Convention, 2018.

Meanwhile, an earlier on Wednesday stated that a record high of 103 coaches was produced in February at the Modern Factory in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.

"Another record achieved by the Modern Factory, Raebareli, by hitting a century. 103 coaches produced this month (February), which is the highest ever. New coaches mean new trains and more convenience for passengers," he tweeted.