Maharashtra govt to give LED bulbs at subsidised rate

In line with the Centre's UJALA scheme, the Maharashtra government has also decided to give bulbs at subsidised rates and replace all conventional bulbs in government establishments with fittings.

"Maharashtra government is committed to promote energy efficiency by giving bulbs at highly subsidised price and replacing all conventional bulbs in government establishments with products," state energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said at an event here today.

He said the government has also embarked on the project to replace all the CFL street lights in over 43,000 villages in the state with bulbs.

"The scheme will be implemented in a phased manner by the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency (MEDA). We believe the usage of products shall lead to energy saving of 50-60 per cent in the state," Bawankule added.

Speaking at the event, MEDA Director General Rajaram Mane said since more than 25 per cent of the electricity is consumed in homes, office buildings, shops and malls, there is a need to make such establishments energy efficient.

"We have recently submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra government for making Energy Conservation Building Codes (ECBC) mandatory along with rules. LEDs are going to play very important role in implementing these mandates and achieving climate mitigation targets," he added.