Maharashtra hailstorm leaves three dead, severely crops damaged

Hailstorm over the central parts of Maharashtra, and parts of region claimed three lives, with officials saying that an assessment of the damage caused has been ordered. A senior revenue said the hailstorm started around 7.30 am and continued for the next 30 minutes. According to officials, two men from and a woman from died in the hailstorm. "Namdev Shinde, a 65-year-old from Vanjar Umrad village in tehsil, and Asaram Jagtap (60), from Nivdunga village of Jafrabad tehsil, died today due to the hailstorm in district. As many as 180 villages from are badly hit," Shivajirao Jondhale told A of the revenue departments said, "Yamunabai Humbad (60) from district died when she was at her farm." "The hailstorm has severely damaged crops including grapes, cotton, green gram and wheat among others.

A sizeable loss of cattle and poultry has been reported. The damage assessment report will be finalised in the next couple of days," said a revenue from Aurangabad divisional commissionerate. Pandurang Fundkar, ordering assessment of the damage caused, said, "Every affected village should be visited, the losses should be documented and a report must be filed. The officials can email their final report to the " He said a meeting with companies would be held at Mantralaya on Monday. Many districts such as Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Dhule, Nandurbar and Aurangabad also reported heavy rains this morning, revenue officials said. According to an agriculture department official, farm produce like wheat, oranges and grapes were severely damaged in some areas. Senior said the victims should get compensation before the start of the state's Budget session, scheduled for February 26. The Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an advisory that a hailstorm-like situation may develop over parts of Taking note of the IMD advisory, the had asked farmers to be prepared for the untimely rains and hailstorm.