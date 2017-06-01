Maharashtra HSC results: Girls exceed scores of boys since past 2 years

After a period of anxiety and curiosity finally the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has clearly declared the results of the academic year 2017 on 30th May at 1 pm. The students who appeared for this examination can view their results on the official website: mahresult .nic.in and results.gov.in by filling their respective seat number that will help them access their result page.





Year 2016 Year 2017 Overall Passing Percentage: 86.60% Overall Passing Percentage: 89.50% Overall Passing Percentage for Girls: 90.50% Overall Passing Percentage for Girls: 93.5% Overall Passing Percentage for Boys: 83.46% Overall Passing Percentage for Boys: 86.5% Number of Students Appeared: 13,19,754 Number of Students Appeared: 14,29,478 There are a total of 14,29,478 lack students who appeared for the HSC examination conducted this year out of which 12,79,406 students have successfully cleared. After statistical calculation it can be concluded that this year girls have exceeded the average overall passing percentage of boys by considerably 6.4%.





Stream Year 2016 Year 2017 Science Overall Pass Percentage: 93.16% More than 95% Passing Commerce Overall Pass Percentage: 89.10% 91% Pass Percentage Arts 78.11 Pass Percentage 79.71% Pass Percentage All Streams:

Includes Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational Stream Science: 4,84,960 Lacks



Arts and Vocational Stream:

3,37,598 Lacks



Commerce: 4,41,913 Lacks

Science: 5.59 Lacks



Arts: 5.09 Lacks



Commerce: 3.73 Lacks



Vocational Course: 62,948 Students who have given this examination belong from three respective streams: Science, Arts, Commerce, Arts and Vocational Courses. This is a comparison stated so as to review the statistical differences between the results of 2016-2017 where it clearly depicts the scores of girls on a higher ratio as compared to the scoring ratio obtained by the boys.

* The Konkan division topped the list as it stood first with 95.20% followed by Pune and Kolhapur 91.16% and 91.40% respectively.

* Unfortunately Mumbai seems to lag quite behind and has scored 88.21% but considerably more than the scores obtained in 2016 which were 86.08% in the year 2016.

* Amongst the Science stream toppers is Aneesh Shetty belonging from Pace Junior Science College who scores 95.69%.

* Amongst the Commerce toppers are Shashikant Sherkar from R. A Podar College and Vedika Thakekar belonging from Mahatma College both have scored 94.92%.

* Amongst the Arts Stream the highest marks attained are 84% at Birla College and 87.17% obtained by a student studying in Ruia College.

* Amongst all the three streams Science students have performed the best: 95.85% followed by Commerce with 90.57% and Arts with approximately 81.91% respectively.