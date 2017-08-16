Maharashtra lawyer calls Modi's I-Day speech unconstitutional, files plea

A city lawyer has filed a plea questioning the contents of Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech, claiming it has violated constitutional provisions.

In her complaint addressed to Chief Minister and lodged with MIDC Police Station, advocate Rama Vitthalrao Kale has contended referred to India and Bharat as "Hindustan", several times in his 55-minute long speech from the on Tuesday.

"As per the Article 1 of the Constitution, India or Bharat are mentioned. Nowhere in the there is a mention of 'Hindustan' which signifies the religious name of the country," Kale told IANS here on Wednesday.

She claimed that the "disrespectful" reference to India as "Hindustan" before an audience of 125 crore and much more people around the world, has hurt the sentiments of all patriotic countrymen.

"As the PM of India, making such an irresponsible and wrong reference (as 'Hindustan') which finds no place in the is a clear disrespect to the and violation of the Article 1," Kale pointed out.

Accordingly, she urged Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio to take cognisance and register a case of "treason" and other relevant sections against

She said as the Prime Minister, it is his duty to uphold and protect the and by his utterances in the Independence Day speech, he has failed to do so.

Kale will meet the Aurangabad Police Commissioner Yashasvi Yadav on Wednesday afternoon and seek action in the matter.