Maharashtra: Loan waiver criteria committee to meet on Monday

Maharashtra govt has set up a committee to decide the criteria of debt relief for farmers

A committee set up by the to finalise criteria for farm will meet on Monday.



Leaders of all farmers' organisations will come to the megapolis to attend the meeting, to be chaired by the state minister



An official release about this meeting was issued this evening by the state



On June 11, the had announced a for farmers and decided to form a committee to decide the criteria of



Members of the committee are Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna's Raju Shetti, independent Bacchu Kadu, farmer leader Raghunath Patil and coordinator of steering committee of farmers Ajit Navale among others.

Press Trust of India