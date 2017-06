Maharashtra: Loan waiver criteria committee to meet on Monday

A committee set up by the to finalise criteria for farm will meet on Monday.



Leaders of all farmers' organisations will come to the megapolis to attend the meeting, to be chaired by the state minister

An official release about this meeting was issued this evening by the stateOn June 11, the had announced a for farmers and decided to form a committee to decide the criteria ofMembers of the committee are Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna's Raju Shetti, independent Bacchu Kadu, farmer leader Raghunath Patil and coordinator of steering committee of farmers Ajit Navale among others.