Maharashtra: Loan waiver criteria committee to meet on Monday

A committee set up by the Maharashtra government to finalise criteria for farm loan waiver will meet on Monday.
Leaders of all farmers' organisations will come to the megapolis to attend the meeting, to be chaired by the state Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil.
An official release about this meeting was issued this evening by the state government.
On June 11, the Maharashtra government had announced a loan waiver for farmers and decided to form a committee to decide the criteria of debt relief.
Members of the committee are Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna's Raju Shetti, independent MLA Bacchu Kadu, farmer leader Raghunath Patil and coordinator of steering committee of farmers Ajit Navale among others.
