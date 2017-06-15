Maharashtra SSC exams 2017: 193 students get 100% score

The exams of the current academic year were held between March 7th to March 29th, 2017. The results were declared on June 13, 2017, at 1.00 pm respectively. Over 16 lakh students had appeared and as a tradition girls once again beat the boys in academics. Girls scored 91.46% percent while boys were caught at 86.51%. The overall passing percentage of 2017 is 88.74% which is slightly lower than the passing percentage of 2016 which is considerably 89.56%.

The exams were conducted within the state through nine divisional boards at Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Latur, Nagpur, Nashik, Konkan, Kolhapur and Amravati. Among the nine divisions, Konkan topped the list having a passing percentage of 96.18%. Mumbai’s passing percentage this year is 90.09%, a considerable drop of 1.8% than compared to the results declared in the year 2016. The lowest being Nagpur which lagged behind with a passing percentage of 86.67%.

This year 193 students in Maharashtra have scored 100% in their SSC exams. Mumbai’s Aboli Borse from Balmohan Vidya Mandir got 96.2% in her best of 5 scores. She got additional 19 marks for her considerable contribution in art and culture majorly because of her outstanding performance as a Kathak dancer, rounding up her score to a perfect 500 on 500 i.e 100%.Aspiring Science student Aboli proudly scored 98 in Maths, 95 in Science and 99 in Sanskrit.

Another striking performer Bhakti Deshpande, an Ambernath resider and a student of RCT’S PMM Rotary School scored 96.6%, she earned another 17 marks for art and culture majorly because of her music background. She eventually wishes to take up Science as her stream and pursue Engineering as her career prospect. The elite 100% club has several companions this academic year giving Maharashtra a feeling of pride.