Maharashtra to hold the last test for typists, bid adieu to typewriters

Typewriter, the prime tool in offices before the arrival of computers, is all set to become part of history in



The state council of examinations is holding the last examination of the manual on Saturday, setting aside the objection from the training centres that still lure aspirants across the state.



The process of phasing out the typewriters was set in motion through a Resolution (GR) in 2013.Based on the order, the council has been conducting the examination by using computers."Following the GR, we have started conducting the exams through computers and tomorrow, on 12th August, for the last time we will conduct the exams through typewriters," Sukhdev Dere, the commissioner of State Council Of Examination told PTI."From August 18 onwards, all the exams would be conducted on computers only, which means in the coming days the use of typewriters would get extinct," Dere said.The GR, issued by the Department of School Education and Sports, had emphasised on the need to educate computer trained professionals for offices to follow the e-governance motto.It was opposed by the institutes imparting training in and they lobbied to keep the examination for few more years.Prabhakar Dambal, the president of Bombay Commerce Educational Institute Association, said the decision would hit over 3,500 private typewriter training institutes in the state"We are not averse to advancement, but we want this issue to be addressed in a humane manner. This decision would definitely cost heavily around 3,500 typing institutes and 10,000 instructors across the state who are dependent on it," he said." has been an integral part of personal and professional life of lakhs of people in the state and phasing it in a haste would have an adverse impact on them," said Ashok Abhyankar, who runs a shorthand and institute here.Setting aside the objections of the typewriter trainers, Dere termed the decision to phase out typewriters as "progressive" and said it is in-line with 'Digital India'." machines are getting outdated. Now we are advancing in the digital world and therefore, computer-trained individuals and professionals to adopt the e-governance model in the demand in present times," he said.