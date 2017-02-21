Maintain status quo on SYL issue: Centre to Punjab, Haryana

Move comes after INLD threatened to start digging the canal on Punjab-Haryana border on Feb 23

The Centre has asked the and the governments to maintain "status quo" on the (SYL) canal issue and ensure and order in their respective states.



The move comes after Haryana's main Opposition party threatened to start digging the canal on the Punjab- border on February 23.



"We have asked and to maintain utmost caution and ensure that no violence takes place anywhere in their respective states. We have also asked the two states to maintain status quo on the canal case as directed by the Supreme Court," a Home Ministry official said.



The Supreme is expected to resume hearing on the Canal issue, where the is likely to file a response to the government's allegations that the state had violated a order to maintain status quo.



had denotified the area for returning to farmers, a move put on hold by the apex The issue was one of the key issues in the recently-concluded assembly elections.



The Home Ministry has already provided paramilitary forces to the two states and assured them to provide more if required.

