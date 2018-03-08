Majlis Park-South Campus section of Delhi Metro Pink Line to open next week

The over 20 km South Campus section of Delhi Metro's Pink Line will open next week, a top official of the Urban Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) inspected the stretch from February 26-28. Testing on the segment, part of the Phase-III project of the Rail Corporation, was also successfully completed recently.

"The Majlis Park-South Campus section of the Pink Line of the metro network will be opened next week," Urban Affairs Secretary D S Mishra said on the sidelines of an event at the



Asked about the exact date of inauguration, he said, "I can only tell this much that it is next week."



The 59-km Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor (Line 7) of the metro network, also known as the Pink Line, is part of the Phase-III project. Starting last year, trial runs on its other stretches have also been conducted.The entire corridor will open by June 2018.

The South Campus section has 12 stations, including three interchange stations at Azadpur, Netaji Subhash Place and Rajouri Garden.

"The metro train on this stretch will also cross Dhaula Kuan at a height of 23.6 m (as high as a seven-storey building) to reach South Campus from Majlis Park," the said.

On February 7, trial runs began on the over 10-km elevated stretch (IP Extension-Maujpur) of the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor, on which the new signalling technology, Communication Based Train Control (CBTC), will be "rigorously tested".