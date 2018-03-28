Major Delhi markets shut as traders down shutters against sealing drive

Most major markets in the city were closed on Wednesday as traders downed shutters to voice their protest against the drive.

A large number of traders, their family members and employees gathered at the Ramlila grounds to participate in a mega rally to mark their protest at the attack on their livelihoods, trade association leaders said.

"Thousands of traders are participating in the strike and shops are closed in all the markets of the city," said Praveen Khandelwal, of Confederation of All Traders (CAIT).

Wednesday's strike has been called by and the All Traders and Workers Association.

Sadar Bazar, Lajpat Nagar, Chandni Chowk, and were amongst the markets that were closed.

The drive has affected the lives of 40 lakh people, including traders, their employees and family members, Khandelwal said.

Girls walk past a closed shop during a strike by traders and workers against ongoing | Photo: PTI

This is the third strike called by traders, who have been agitating against the drive for the last three months.

A large number of commercial establishments have been sealed in the drive by municipal corporations, acting under the instructions of the appointed monitoring committee, for violating the Master Plan of

Major political parties, including the city's ruling and the opposition BJP and Congress, have demanded a moratorium on

The traders have demanded that the Centre bring an Ordinance to end They have also demanded that the government pass a Bill against