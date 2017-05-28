Major Gogoi did the right thing: Maroof Raza on Kashmir human shield case

This past week, the Indian Army honoured Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi with a ‘Commendation Card’ for his ‘sustained efforts’ in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir. The recognition comes barely a month after he tied a supposed stone-pelter to his jeep, using him as a human shield to prevent violent protesters from attacking his vehicle. Major Gogoi was responding to a call from an officer who had informed him that around 1,200 people had cornered his polling booth and were trying to burn it with petrol bombs during a by-election in Budgam on April 9. ...