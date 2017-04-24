Major tragedy averted as bird hits Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's chopper

-
ALSO READHAL to make multi-role chopper by 2019, engine design yet to be finalised Will not allow Karnataka to become 'Udta Punjab': G Parameshwara Molestation horror: After rebuke, Karnataka Min says he 'respects women' Embarrassment for Karnataka CM after minister resigns over sleaze allegations Helicopter crashes in Mumbai; one killed, 3 injured
-
A major tragedy was on Monday averted when a bird hit Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's helicopter while it was taking off.
An eagle hit the helicopter during its take off at the HAL Airport here when Siddaramaiah was flying to Shravanabelagola along with Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara. But the alert pilot averted a major tragedy and landed the chopper safely.
After the technical examination, Siddaramaiah and Parameshwara flew to Shravanabelagola in the same helicopter.
The Karnataka CM's office later tweeted: "Thanks to alert pilot, major tragedy averted after a bird hit the helicopter in which @CMofKarnataka was flying to #Shravanabelagola."
Siddaramaiah is scheduled to launch development works in Shravanabelagola for the Bahubali Mahamastakabhisheka festival to be held here in February 2018.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU