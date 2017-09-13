Make Aadhaar mandatory for NRI marriages: Expert panel to MEA

should be made mandatory for the registration of in to tackle desertion and other marital issues, an inter-ministerial committee has recommended to the Ministry of External Affairs.



The proposal by the special committee on Indian passport holders getting married in is aimed at protecting the rights of who are deserted by their husbands or become victims of and harassment abroad.



"It has been proposed that be a must-have for registration of (in India)," said a source privy to the contents of the report submitted to the on August 30.The Unique Identification Authority of is working on a policy for the enrolment of NRIs, of and Persons of Indian Origin. At present, all residents including Indian nationals and foreigners with valid visas can enrol for an number.The panel also recommended that amend its extradition treaties with various countries to include as a criterion for seeking the custody of an accused.An official in the ministry of and Child Development (WCD) said tracking an offender in was often difficult."The main issue is that serving of notice is difficult because you don't have the address," he said.The report is only limited to NRIs and not anybody else of Indian origin living abroad, the source said."We are only dealing with those who hold an Indian passport," the source added.The committee also suggested that the Commission for (NCW) be made the nodal authority for looking into disputes arising out of suchAccording to an NCW report, about 1300 such cases were registered by its cell between 2005 and 2012.The panel mooted that special teams consisting of officials of the MEA, Home Affairs and be deputed in "10- 15 countries" from where such cases emanate.Apart from the UK, US, Canada and Australia, teams should also be posted to African and West Asian nations, it said.The expert panel on was constituted last year under the chairmanship of retired Justice Arvind Goel, former chairman of the Commission of Punjab, and comprises officials of the ministries of WCD, Home Affairs, and the department of Telecommunications.The NCW report commissioned in 2011, titled Laws Relating to and their Impact on Women, lists the problems faced by in such"It has been noticed that sometimes the particulars of employment, immigration status, surname, property, earning status, marital status and other material particulars are wrongly supplied purposely by the prospective groom to con a girl into marriage for ulterior motives," it said.While hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Centre's move to make mandatory, the Supreme Court last month unanimously declared that the right to privacy was a fundamental one.The judgement was limited to the issue of right to privacy and the question whether violates the right to privacy will be dealt with by a three-judge bench from November.