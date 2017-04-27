Make buildings taller in urban areas: Arvind Panagariya

should go in for taller buildings in view of space constraints being faced in urban areas, Vice Chairman said on Thursday.

Indian cities have often not exploited the vertically, he said.

"So, you see that most Indian cities are rather horizontal," he added.

"In today's time of scarcity, it is very important that we begin to exploit the vertical side of the land, which means making building taller which regulation wise requires higher floor index," he said at an event here on Smart Cities.

Noting that for different reasons, parts of the urban is not fully or optimally utilised, Panagariya said: "In some cases, pieces of are owned by sick CPSEs, which can be brought into the market."

He pointed out that creating affordable housing, rental dormitory housing to accommodate migrant population is also important.

Stressing upon the need for various sections of society such as women and the differently-abled, Panagariya said that migration and modernisation are part of urbanisation.

"Even conservative estimates put India's urban population in 2030 at 600 million. It is almost twice the current population of USA," he observed.