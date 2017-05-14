Malaria to be eliminated from at least 15 states in next 3 years: Govt

There has been a progressive decline in the number of cases of and deaths due to it and the disease is likely to be eliminated from at least 15 states in another three years, according to the government.



"By 2020 we will be able to eliminate from 15 states with an annual parasite incidence (API) of less than one case per thousand population. We are sure to eliminate from these states by 2020," Dr AC Dhariwal, Director of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) in the ministry, told PTI.



He asserted that states like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Sikkim, and and union territories including Daman and Diu, and will be free from



He, however, mentioned certain districts in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Meghalaya, and as transmission risk areas.



"The API in some of these areas are more than two per thousand population. In some areas the scenario is worse like more than ten," he said.



In fact, a couple of districts in West Bengal were considered to be risk areas where the API was two per thousand people, he said.



"Some districts of and having borders with Bangladesh are also places where is still a threat," Dhariwal stated.



The overall situation in India, however, has improved compared to what it was in the last century, he said.



"There has been a decline not only in the number of cases of incidence but also in the number of deaths because of the disease. It's mainly because of the efforts of Bivalent Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) tests," he said.



cases have consistently declined from two million in 2001 to 0.88 million in 2013, although an increase to 1.13 million cases occurred in 2014 due to focal outbreaks, a data released by the National Framework For Elimination in India said.



The burden in India has reduced significantly, thanks to the introduction of new interventions for case management and vector control, namely Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT), Arteminisinin based combination therapy (ACT), Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) and effective Monitoring and Evaluation, Dhariwal added.



Within a year of agreeing to the Asia Pacific Leaders Alliance (APLMA) goal of a region free of by 2030, about 70 per cent of districts of India had no indigenous cases or no cases reported, he said.



"But at the same time in 807 districts we have high transmission of the disease. In these districts we have set up a target of 13 years ahead," he said.



Talking about the problems in dealing with in areas of "high risk", the NVBDCP director said besides manpower, threat of Naxalites has been a challenge for them to address people in these districts.



"These problems are mainly in tribal areas of Odisha, and Chhattisgarh," he said.



"We need to have a local specific strategy for these places. We need to rope in local persons as well as local in intra-personal commentator and local preachers for areas like these," he pointed out.

Press Trust of India