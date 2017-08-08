Malayalam actor Dileep's judicial remand extended

A court here on Tuesday Malayalam actor Dileep's till August 22 in a case involving the alleged abduction and molestation of a popular actress in February.

This is the third time Dileep's custodial period has been He is likely to move a fresh bail application soon.

The actor is lodged in the Aluva sub-jail. His bail plea was rejected by the on July 24.

Dileep was arrested on July 10 after the police found evidence against him as the abduction's key conspirator.

The actress was abducted and molested while travelling from Thrissur to Kochi on February 17.

The police had earlier arrested the prime accused, Pulsar Suni, and his accomplices a week after the incident but a conspiracy angle cropped up much later that led to Dileep's arrest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)