Malayalam actor Dileep's police custody extended by a day

A court here on Friday extended by one more day the police custody of actor Dileep, who was arrested in connection with the abduction and molestation of a popular actress.

The court accepted a request by the police and extended the actor's custody till Saturday 5 p.m.

The actor's counsel K Ramkumar told the media outside the court that the bail plea would be taken up on Saturday afternoon.

His counsel was critical of the manner in which the police probe has been going ahead. Ramkumar also asked if the police have enough evidence then why were they searching for an approver.

The police who had questioned Dileep's manager Appunny and also actor-turned-director Nadir Shah, along with for 13 hours earlier in July, are waiting for Appunny to turn up.

The police was reported to have asked Appunny to turn up but all his phones have been switched off .

On Friday, a huge crowd had gathered in front of the court premises and booed the actor just like they did on the previous days. However, was seen sporting a smile and he waved to the crowd twice.

From the court, he was driven back to the Aluva Police Club where he has been housed for the past two days.

was arrested on Monday night, and on Tuesday he was remanded to 14 days judicial custody .

On Wednesday he was produced before the same court here and was remanded to two days police custody.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the police took the superstar to all the places where the probe team believed the "conspiracy" behind the actress' abduction was hatched.

The police had earlier arrested the prime accused Pulsar Suni and his accomplices a week after the incident in February.

The police decided to based on 19 pieces of evidence that they were able to gather in connection with the abduction of the young actress on February 17 when she was travelling from Thrissur to Kochi by road.

After almost two hours, she was dumped near the house of director-turned-actor Lal, who upon hearing her harrowing experience, informed the police. She was reported to have been molested enroute.

