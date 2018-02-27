JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Sridevi funeral: Probe starts, body still in morgue; top 10 developments
Business Standard

Maldives declines India's invite for naval exercise, 16 countries to attend

Maldives has not given any reason for the decision, said Navy Chief Sunil Lanba

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Admiral Sunil Lanba. Photo: PTI
Admiral Sunil Lanba. Photo: PTI

Maldives has declined India's invitation to participate in the biennial naval exercise Milan, which starts March 6, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said on Tuesday. Maldives has not given any reason for the decision, Lanba told reporters on the sidelines of an event here. Navy sources said over 16 countries have confirmed their participation in the exercise.

First Published: Tue, February 27 2018. 13:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements