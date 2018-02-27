Maldives declines India's invite for naval exercise, 16 countries to attend

-
ALSO READNavy Chief Sunil Lanba heads to Bangladesh for multilateral naval exercise Navy to double aircraft fleet to 500 in 10 years, says Sunil Lanba India's first indigenous aircraft carrier to join Navy by 2022: Sunil Lanba Chinese warships return to South China Sea as Indian Navy continues heavy deployment around Maldives Govt approves Rs 21,738-cr naval helicopter purchase
-
Maldives has declined India's invitation to participate in the biennial naval exercise Milan, which starts March 6, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said on Tuesday. Maldives has not given any reason for the decision, Lanba told reporters on the sidelines of an event here. Navy sources said over 16 countries have confirmed their participation in the exercise.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU